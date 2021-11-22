Incessant rains leave major dams brimming in Karnataka, many places in Bengaluru inundated

Bengaluru, November 22, 2021

All major dams in Karnataka are nearing full capacity while 54 localities in the city are waterlogged, throwing normal life out of gear, as heavy rains continued to batter the state on Monday.

Several apartment complexes were inundated after Singapura Lake situated in 66 acres breached in the morning. The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru is the worst affected with 45 places being waterlogged. Many houses and apartment blocks in Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities are also submerged.

Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Road and Bengaluru-Doddaballapur roads are also inundated with water, causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders.

All major dams in the state are almost full following heavy rains since November beginning. Major dams-- Krishnarajasagar (KRS), Kabini, Bhadra and Tungabhadra-- were filled to their capacity on Saturday. Three hydel energy reservoirs and other six dams are almost full.

Cauvery basin has recorded 95 per cent water storage and Krishna basin has seen 92 per cent of water storage. Measures have been taken to ensure safety of people living in low-lying areas as there will be huge water outflow from dams. Officials said 80,000 cusecs of water is being released from Tungabhadra dam in the state.

The lakes in various cities across Karnataka which have not been filled since decades are full and most of them breached. Authorities have initiated safety measures.

IANS