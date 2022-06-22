In suspected suicide case, Kerala man and son die in car crash

Thiruvananthapuram, June 22, 2022

In an apparent case of suicide, a 50-year-old man, travelling with his 12-year-old son, rammed his car into a tanker lorry near here, police said on Wednesday.

As a result of the impact, the father-son duo were seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

The accident happened close to midnight on Tuesday and the man has been identified as Prakash Devaraj.

The local police's suspicions were raised after finding Prakash's messages in his social media account on Tuesday. Police also recovered a letter from the vehicle.

In the letter, he blamed his wife, her friends and asked the police to take appropriate steps as they are all responsible for the deaths.

His wife is a dance teacher and is working abroad and reports have now surfaced that there were domestic issues between the two.

Meanwhile, the local police have now started a detailed probe into the incident.

IANS

==================