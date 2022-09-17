IIT Guwahati student from Kerala dies by suicide

Guwahati, September 17, 2022

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Friday night, police said.

The student hailed from Kerala and was pursuing a B. Tech. course here.

A police officer of Amingaon police station informed that the body was found hanging in the hostel room, and sent for a post-mortem examination.

The reason for the student taking the extreme step is still unknown.

A statement from IIT-G reads: "It is with great sadness that IIT, Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on campus on 16th September 2022."

The parents were informed by the institute and they were heading for Guwahati.

"We request everyone to respect the privacy of the family at this time of grief. The institute expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the student," the IIT-G said in its statement.

Though the institute has not revealed the identity of the student, as per police sources, the deceased was identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore.

There have been several suicide cases at IIT Guwahati in the last few years.

IANS