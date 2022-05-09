IAS officer Pooja Singhal to be questioned by ED on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 9, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will on Tuesday question Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pooja Singhal in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case pertaining to illegal mining in Jharkhand.

The ED had on Sunday recorded the statement of her husband Abhishek Jha.

Chartered Accountant Suman Kumar, who works for the IAS officer, who is the Mining Secretary in the Jharkhand government, and her husband, was placed under arrest on Saturday following several raids.

Kumar was then sent to five days in ED's custody.

The ED had on Friday recovered Rs 19.31 crore and a few incriminating documents from the premises of Kumar.

Kumar came on the radar during the course of investigation. Kumar also handles the accounts of Singhal's husband.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Friday morning conducted raids at more than 18 places. The raids were conducted in Ranchi, Chandigarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Muzaffarpur,, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR, including Faridabad and Gurugram.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also holds the charge of mining.

IANS