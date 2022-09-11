I don't promise restoration of Article 370: Azad

Srinagar, September 11, 2022

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday that he has not promised restoration of Article 370 in his new political agenda because he doesn't believe in making false promises.

Addressing a public meeting in north Kashmir's Baramulla town, Azad said, "To restore Article 370 would need around 350 votes in the Lok Sabha and 175 votes in the Rajya Sabha.

"This is a number no political party has or is likely to ever get. The Congress has shrunken to less than 50 seats and if they speak of restoring Article 370, they are making false promises."

He said his political agenda includes restoration of statehood, land and jobs for the locals as these are achievable objectives.

"Some people have blamed me for voting in favour of the Article 370 abrogation motion brought in by the home minister.

"I have voted against the abrogation and these people who have no idea about the working of Parliament are saying that I voted against Article 370," he said.

He said when he was the chief minister of the state, he arrested 13 police personnel for staging a fake encounter in which three persons were killed.

"The arrested persons are in jail for the last 15 years," he said.

He spoke of the developmental works and creation of districts during his tenure as the chief minister.

"Four new districts were created in the Valley and three in the Jammu division during my tenure as the chief minister. I got new medical colleges during that period.

"Whether I get four votes or lakhs of votes during the elections, I will never deceive the people," he assured the public gathering.

This was Azad's first public meeting in Kashmir after he resigned from the basic membership of the Congress party.

IANS