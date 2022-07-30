Humiliated by minister, Vice-Chancellor resigns in Punjab

Chandigarh, July 30, 2022

After facing humiliation at the hands of a minister in the AAP government, one of country's top orthopaedic surgeons and Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Raj Bahadur sent his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday.

Raj Bahadur resigned citing humiliation by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra during his visit to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot on Friday.

The newly-inducted minister was caught in a row when he asked Raj Bahadur to lie on a "dirty" patient's bed during the visit.

A video of the minister "forcibly asking the Vice-Chancellor to lie on the bed" has gone viral on the social media.

The minister can be heard speaking "rudely" with the Vice-Chancellor over the lack of cleanliness in the medical college.

The Indian Ortho Association has condemned the incident.

O. P. Chaudhary, secretary to vice-chancellor, also submitted his resignation.

IANS