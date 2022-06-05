Hizbul commander killed in Anantang encounter, was active since 2018

Srinagar, June 5, 2022

A Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander, active since 2018, was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces neutralised the commander of the proscribed terror outfit in an anti-terrorist operation at Rishipora area in Anantnag, a police official said, adding that arms/ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, have been seized from the spot.

According to police, at about 7.15 p.m. on Friday, on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in Rishipora area of Anantnag, police, army (19RR) and the CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the said area.

"As the joint team was establishing the cordon around the suspected area, the hiding terrorist started indiscriminate firing upon the search party which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter. In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel and a civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 Base Hospital Srinagar for treatment and are stated to be stable."

Police said in the ensuing encounter, the hiding terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Nisar Khanday of the proscribed HM and active since 2018.

"As per police records, the killed terrorist is a categorised terrorist and was part of the groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on police/security Forces and civilian atrocities. It is pertinent to mention that the killed terrorist was earlier arrested in 2000 along with arms/ammunition and detained under PSA. Before joining terrorist ranks in 2018, the killed terrorist was working as the terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit HM. He has been involved in several killings of civilians and security forces besides being a mastermind in fresh recruitment of youth into terror ranks."

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the operation in professional manner and neutralising the wanted terrorist commander. He also appreciated the valour and dedication of injured personnel and prayed for their speedy recovery.

IANS