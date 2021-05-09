Himanta Biswa Sarma to be new CM of Assam

Guwahati, May 9, 2021

Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma, the party's lead strategist in northeastern states, will be the next Chief Minister of Assam after he was elected on Sunday as the leader of the BJP legislature party by its newly elected MLAs.

The saffron party returned to power in the recent Assembly elections in Assam for a second consecutive term in power.

Sarma, 52, was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party at a meeting held at the Assam assembly campus where outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananada Sonowal and the party's four central observers were present.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, one of the central observers, said that Sonowal had proposed Sarma's name as the leader of the BJP's legislature party and others had supported it.

BJP's National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and party national Vice-President Baijayant Jay Panda were the other central observers.

Sarma, who was elected from the Jalukbari assembly seat for the fifth time since 2001, was an important minister in the Sonowal government.

Today's meeting in Guwahati came after three rounds of meetings at BJP president J.P. Nadda's residence in Delhi, where Sonowal, Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Santhosh were present.

The Delhi meetings lasted for more than four hours.

Sonowal, who belongs to Assam's indigenous Sonowal-Kachari tribals, and Sarma, an Assamese Brahmin who is the convenor of the anti-Congress North East Democratic Alliance, led the BJP in the recent three-phase March-April assembly polls.

In the 126-member assembly, the BJP won 60 seats while its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) got nine seats and new ally United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) secured six.

IANS