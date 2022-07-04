Himachal Pradesh: Nine dead as bus falls into gorge

Shimla, July 4, 2022

At least nine people, including school children, died and 20 were injured on Monday when a private bus rolled into a 200-feet deep gorge in the interiors of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh, police said.

Most of the victims were locals and were going to schools and offices. The accident occurred in the Sainj valley.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 a.m.

Most of the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Sainj town.

Eyewitnesses said rescue teams had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly-mangled bus.

People in the area began the rescue operation even before the local authorities reached the spot.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the administration officials had reached the spot and the injured were being taken to hospital.

IANS