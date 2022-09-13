Helicopter carrying Kamal Nath, J P Agrawal makes emergency landing due to bad weather

Bhopal, September 13, 2022

A private helicopter carrying former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath and other Congress leaders, including newly appointed state in-charge Jai Prakash Agrawal, made an emergency landing due to bad weather on Tuesday.

The Congress leaders had gone to the Agar-Malwa region to attend a rally in the morning and they were returning to Bhopal. Their helicopter was heading towards Bhopal, but due to the bad weather the pilot had to make an emergency landing on a college ground in Sehore district, around 35 km from the state capital.

The Congress leaders then reached Bhopal by road, a Congress leader told IANS.

Due to the fresh showers on Tuesday afternoon, the sky in Bhopal and its adjoining districts, including Sehore, remained cloudy and dark.

Congress MLA from Raghogarh, Jaivardhan Singh, who is the son of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, was also with Nath and Agrawal. Delhi based Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Jai Prakash Agrawal, who took over as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, had reached Bhopal on Monday night.

"Kamal Nath was accompanied by the Congress' state unit chief J. P. Agrawal and MLA Jaivardhan Singh, both of whom were returning from Agar-Malwa after attending a rally. They are safe and reached Bhopal by road," Kamal Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja told IANS.

IANS