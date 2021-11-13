Heavy rains disrupt train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari

Thiruvananthapuram, November 13, 2021

Train services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari were disrupted on Saturday following torrential rains that lashed the Kerala state capital and nearby Tamil Nadu districts inundating the raliway tracks.

Unabated rains which started on Friday night also led to landslips in a few places. Flooding of water on the railway track between Nagercoil and Kanyakumari has forced the Southern Railway cancel a few trains which runs between these places.

In a statement, the Southern Railway said that while two trains have been cancelled for Saturday and Sunday, ten others have been partially cancelled and as a result all the trains which used to terminate at Nagercoil and Kanyakumari will now be terminated at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station.

According to reports, landslides at two places damaged the railway tracks in the Thiruvananthapuram which borders the Tamil Nadu districts.

The railway tracks on the Nagercoil-Kanyakumari sector have also been submerged.

IANS