Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Chandigarh, May 16, 2021

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, till May 24.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," State Home Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The development comes as Haryana continues to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, reporting 9,676 new infections officially on Saturday. The state's health bulletin also reported 144 deaths on Saturday.

The total active cases of COVID-19 rose to 84,870. The state has reported a total of 6,546 deaths due to the coronavirus disease till Saturday.

IANS