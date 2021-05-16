Haryana extends lockdown till May 24
Anil Vij (File photo)
Haryana extends lockdown till May 24

Chandigarh, May 16, 2021

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, till May 24.

"Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," State Home Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

The development comes as Haryana continues to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, reporting 9,676 new infections officially on Saturday. The state's health bulletin also reported 144 deaths on Saturday.

The total active cases of COVID-19 rose to 84,870. The state has reported a total of 6,546 deaths due to the coronavirus disease till Saturday.

