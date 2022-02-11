Gurugram: Two killed as roof of apartment in residential building collapses

Gurugram, February 11, 2022

Two persons were killed and at least six others injured here on Thursday after a portion of an under-repair roof on the sixth floor of a residential building collapsed, officials said.

An official said that an under-repair roof on the sixth floor at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 collapsed, and the impact was so severe that it went on to damage all the roofs till the first floor, causing casualties.

The Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, fire officials and teams of civil defence, SDRF and NDRF reached the spot.

Chintels Paradiso has a total of 530 flats and over 400 families reside there.

In a statement, Chintels Paradiso said: "This is an extremely unfortunate incident and we have taken it very seriously as the safety of our residents is our utmost concern. Upon preliminary investigations, we have come to know that some negligence in repair work done by the contractor in an apartment led to this incident. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and ensuring all support. We extend our heartfelt condolence to the affected families."

IANS