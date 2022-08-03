Gurugram: 4 dead, 1 injured after falling from tower crane at construction site

Gurugram, August 3, 2022

Four workers were killed and another was injured in an accident while fixing a tower crane to the 17th floor at the construction site located in Sector-77 of Gurugram on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m. at an under-construction site of Emaar Plam Hills in Sector-77 where a residential project is coming up.

Of the five victims, four died on the spot while one was hospitalised in a critical condition. All the victims were natives of Bihar, the police said.

"The accident occurred after the the victims were fixing tower crane used to transport construction materials atop the housing project with the 17th floor and they slipped. All five fell from the 17th floor. One of them was stuck on the 12th floor's safety equipment who is injured and undergoing treatment, while remaining have died," Suresh Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Manesar said.

Kumar said that prima facie "we found that required safety equipment which was installed on the 12th floor by the contractor was not enough. A detailed investigation into the matter will be carried out".

Further details of the victims are yet to be established, the police said.

"Duty Magistrate and a scene-of-crime team will soon visit the site and after a detailed probe, an FIR will be registered against the concerned persons of the project as per the prescribed law," Kumar added.

The bodies of the victims were placed in the civil hospital.

IANS