Gujarat: Violence in Navsari after attack on Congress MLA

Navsari, October 9, 2022

A huge crowd that gathered in Gujarat's Navsari district following an attack on Congress MLA and tribal leader Anant Patel set fire to a shop and vandalised the fire tender which reached the spot on Saturday.

Patel, the MLA from Vansda, was attacked by a group, in which he suffered injuries on his forehead. After this, hundreds of his supporters gathered and resorted to violence. Reports said they set the shop of one of the attackers on fire.

Congress party's national leaders, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi condemned the attack and termed it an act of "cowardice".

Patel, in his complaint with the Khergam police station, alleged that he had gone to Khergam with his supporters to meet local leaders, when Rinku Aahir, Bhikhu Aahir, and Kirti Aahir with their supporters stopped his vehicle and tried to pull him out. After they failed, they ransacked his vehicle and hit him on his forehead, injuring him.

The Khergam police station officer said that the complaint has been lodged against all three accused for rioting, being armed with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly with common intent to commit crime, criminal intimidation, and sections of the Atrocities Act. The case is investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police R. B. Faldu.

As the news of the attack on Anant Patel spread in his constituency, hundreds of supporters turned up at Khergam and resorted to violence. One supporter alleged that the police took three to four hours to lodge a complaint as the accused Bhikhubhai Aahir is a BJP office-bearer and district panchayat member.

Patel had led a tribal movement against the Par-Tapi-Narmada river linking project, because of which the ruling party had to drop the project. Congress state leaders, led by Leader of the Opposition Sukhram Rathwa, will visit Patel later in the day.

IANS