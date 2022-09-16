Gujarat: Two workers fall to death from 14th floor of under-construction building in Surat

Surat, September 16, 2022

Two workers died after falling from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in the Pandesara area of Surat city on Friday, police said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and an investigation launched.

This is the second such incident in the state in the past three days. A couple of days ago, seven workers died in Ahmedabad when the material lift they were in collapsed from the seventh floor of an under-construction building.

Surat Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Bagmar told media persons that Palladium Residency's tower was under construction, when one of the labourers working on a lift set up lost his balance and fell. In an attempt to save him, the other worker also slipped off the 14th floor. Both of them died on the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the incident is on, said the officer.

