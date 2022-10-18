Gujarat: Six killed as bus collides with container truck in Vadodara

Vadodara, October 18, 2022

At least six people were killed and 13 others injured when a bus collided with a container truck on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway in Gujarat's Vadodara in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The injured were rushed to the Government hospital in the city.

Assistant Commissioner of Police G D Palsana said: " The passenger bus en route to Mumbai collided with a container truck while trying to overtake it at 4 a.m."

Four persons died on the spot while two succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the government hospital, the ACP said.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when the bus driver attempted to overtake the container truck carrying wheat and, at the same time, the latter applied brakes.

After the accident, the driver of the container truck fled the scene and police are searching for him.

