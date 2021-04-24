Gujarat sees new 13K Covid cases, 142 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 24, 2021

Gujarat on Friday registered 13,804 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 4,67,640, while the state's death toll climbed over the 6,000 mark, to reach 6,019 as 142 more patients succumbed to the virus.

In April, the state has added 1,59,942 cases at an average of 6,954 a day.

The state currently has 99,744 active cases.

Ahmedabad registered 5,470 new cases, followed by Surat with 2,817, Vadodara with 719, Rajkot with 716 and Jamnagar with 607.

Mehsana saw 476 cases, Bhavnagar 302, Gandhinagar 280, Banaskantha 278, Junagadh 218, Kutch 210, Patan 165, Kheda 129, Dahod 115, Navsari 108, Valsad 107, Bharuch 106, Mahisagar and Surendranagar 93 each, Tapi 89, Amreli 87, Gir-Somnath 85, Panchmahals 83, Sabarkantha 79, Morbi 61, Aravalli 59, Anand and Chotta Udepur 52 each, Narmada 47, Devbhumi Dwarka 40, Porbandar 32, Botad 18 and Dangs 11.

Twenty-two deaths were reported in Ahmedabad, 21 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara, 14 in Jamnagar, 13 in Rajkot, eight in Bhavnagar, among others.

With a decline in recoveries compared to the new cases, Gujarat's rate of recovery fell to 77.30 per cent.

A total of 92.15 lakh people have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 17.86 lakh have been given the second, as per a press release from the Health Department.

IANS