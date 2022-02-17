Gujarat lifts night curfew except in Ahmedabad and Vadodara

Gandhinagar, February 17, 2022

With a continuous decline in daily Covid cases in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday announced lifting of night curfew in all the cities except Ahmedabad and Vadodara, effective Friday.

It also lifted the provision of registration of wedding functions on the Digital Gujarat portal in view of a sharp drop in fresh Covid cases.

A decision to ease more Covid curbs, effective from Friday, was taken at a meeting of the government's core committee on Covid-19.

The core committee, headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, decided that night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, while it will be lifted from the other six municipal corporations in the state.

At present, night curfew is in force from 12 midnight to 5 am in the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar and Junagadh.

The state government has also allowed auditoriums, marriage, religious and political functions with 75 per cent capacity in open spaces, and with 50 per cent capacity in enclosed spaces.

It is compulsory for those involved in vocational activities to get themselves, and also their staff, vaccinated against Covid-19.

Gujarat reported 870 fresh cases and 13 deaths against 2,221 recoveries on Thursday. The state presently has 8,014 active cases.

IANS