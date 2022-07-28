Gujarat hooch tragedy: Two SPs transferred, five other police officers suspended

Gandhinagar, July 28, 2022

The Gujarat Home Department on Thursday transferred two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and suspended five other police officers in connection with the Botad hooch tragedy that has claimed 46 lives.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar has transferred Botad District Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela and posted him as Commandant of Government properties, Gandhinagar while Ahmedabad District Superintendent of Police Veerendrasingh Yadav was transferred and posted as commandant of Metro Security, Ahmedabad. Their successors will be appointed soon.

The Home Department has suspended N V Patel, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Dholka Division (Ahmedabad Rural), S K Trivedi, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Botad division, B G Vala- Police Sub Inspector (Barwala Police Station), Shailendrasinh Rana- Police Sub Inspector (Ranpur Police Station) and K P Jadeja - Police Inspector (Dhandhuka police station).

The suspension order issued by Nikunj Jani, Deputy Secretary (Home department), reads, "Under your jurisdiction of duty area, poisonous chemical alcohol was sold and consumed by people, because of which 42 persons have died, many others are under treatment. You have failed to stop transportation, sale and consumption of illicit liquor. It shows negligence of duty. You have failed to implement prohibition policy, and so you are suspended."

The order further states, "You have shown indiscipline during your duty and violated service rules. You are put under suspension and departmental inquiry will be conducted against you. If the allegations against you are proved, your services will be terminated."

