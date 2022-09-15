Gujarat: Former Minister and ex-Dudhsagar Dairy chairman Vipul Chaudhary on corruption charges

Gandhinagar, September 15, 2022

The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested former State Minister and ex-chairman of Mehsana District Cooperative Producers Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy) Vipul Chaudhary on corruption charges.

The ACB alleged that Chaudhary, who was picked up from his residence here late Wednesday night and formally arrested today, had siphoned off Rs 800 crore from the cooperative.

ACB's Joint Director Makrand Chauhan told media persons that, during his tenure, Chaudhary indulged in malpractices by various means.

"As chairman, he misused his power and gave contracts of cooler at high price and made money from the contract. In the same way, he gave contract of advertisements on hoardings at a very high price, he bought sack bags at a very high prices," Chauhan said.

Later, the contractors paid bribes to 31 different companies, which were either controlled, owned or run by Chaudhary, his family members or relatives, friends, and from their accounts the amount was either withdrawn or diverted.

In the past too, a case was registered against him.

A complaint was filed on Wednesday against four persons -- Chaudhary, his son Pawan, wife Geetaben and his personal secretary and chartered accountant Shailesh Parikh.

IANS