A view of the fire that broke out at the Alento Hotel in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on August 11, 2022.
A view of the fire that broke out at the Alento Hotel in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on August 11, 2022.IANS
States

Gujarat: Fire breaks out in hotel in Jamnagar, all 27 guests rescued

IANS

Jamnagar (Gujarat), August 11, 2022

Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued 27 guests after a massive fire broke out at the Alento Hotel in Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Three staffers of the hotel are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire broke out at around around 8.30 pm on Thursday, following which district collector Saurabh Pardhi and DSP Premsukh Delu rushed to the spot.

A fire officer told the local media that out of the 36 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied by 27 guests, all of whom were rescued safely.

IANS

Fire
Gujarat
Jamnagar
Alento Hotel

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.
NetIndian
www.netindian.in