Gujarat: Fire breaks out in hotel in Jamnagar, all 27 guests rescued

Jamnagar (Gujarat), August 11, 2022

Fire brigade personnel successfully rescued 27 guests after a massive fire broke out at the Alento Hotel in Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday evening.

Three staffers of the hotel are being treated at a local hospital.

The fire broke out at around around 8.30 pm on Thursday, following which district collector Saurabh Pardhi and DSP Premsukh Delu rushed to the spot.

A fire officer told the local media that out of the 36 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied by 27 guests, all of whom were rescued safely.

IANS