Gujarat extends night curfew in 27 cities till February 11

Gandhinagar, February 3, 2022

The Gujarat government on Thursday extended the night curfew in 27 cities, imposed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, till February 11.

A core committee meeting headed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also decided on Thursday to allow more persons in wedding functions organised in open places.

Looking at the prevailing COVID situation in the state, the meeting decided to continue the night curfew in eight municipal corporations and 19 municipalities. The curfew will be in place from 10 pm to 6 am.

The committee also decided to grant some relaxation for wedding functions with the ceiling on gatherings at 150 in closed places, and 300 for open spaces.

IANS