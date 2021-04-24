Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel tests positive for Covid-19

Gandhinagar, April 24, 2021

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was on Saturday admitted to the UN Mehta Hospital in Ahmedabad after testing positive for Covid-19.

Patel was not keeping well for some time, following which he got himself tested for Covid and the report came out to be positive.

He had accompanied Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at various meetings across the state. For the past two days, Patel had been accompanying Union Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to the state.

"I was experiencing common Covid symptoms, following which I got myself tested and was found positive. On doctor's advise, I am getting admitted to the UN Mehta hospital. I request all of you, who came in contact with me, to take care of yourselves and be healthy."

Patel had received the first vaccine dose on the March 5. Shah had also contracted the virus some time ago.

IANS