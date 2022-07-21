Gujarat: Court reserves order on Teesta, Sreekumar's bail application

Ahmedabad, July 21, 2022

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail applications of activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar. Both were arrested in a case of conspiring to destabilise the Gujarat government in 2002 and defame the state.

While opposing the bail application, the prosecution had submitted that all three, Teesta, Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, had used Zakia Jafri in filing petitions against the state government.

The prosecution also submitted documents before the court stating that the activist had faked documents to defame the state. She had submitted false affidavits before the court in the past. She had prepared affidavits of riot victims in English and got them signed and submitted before the court. She had even created false witnesses against the state.

Both Teesta and Sreekumar's advocates submitted that they are innocent and have not committed any offence as stated in the FIR or the reply submitted by the prosecution. Their advocates also submitted that this is a simple bail application hearing, where the Supreme Court's orders, judgements do not need to be cited.

The court is likely to announce its order on July 26.

IANS