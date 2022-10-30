Gujarat: 42 dead, 100 missing as suspension bridge in Morbi collapses

Morbi (Gujarat), October 30, 2022

At least 42 people, including children, died and more than 100 were missing as the suspension bridge over the Machhu river in Morbi district of Gujarat collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

While 42 bodies had been fished out from the Machhu river and sent for post-mortem examination at the Morbi government hospital.

Morbi MLA and Minister of State for Panchayat Brajesh Merja has confirmed 35 deaths.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the next-of-kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.

Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations are over.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next-of-kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

According to a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office, "PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected".

On the state government's request, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has deployed one NDRF team from Rajkot, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Army rescue teams to rush to Morbi.