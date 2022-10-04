Gujarat: 11 killed in Vadodara as truck collides with autorickshaw

Vadodara, October 4, 2022

At least 11 people were killed and four others injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a heavy commercial vehicle (HMV) carrying cars on the National Highway 48 near the Darjipura area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Tuesday.

The injured, said to be in a critical condition, are undergoing treatment in a government hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told media persons: "According to local eyewitnesses, the driver of the heavy commercial vehicle driving from Surat towards Ahmedabad lost control over steering while attempting to avoid a car. The container crossed the divider and collided with the passenger rickshaw. Eleven passengers have died so far, another three to four passengers, who are in critical condition, are being treated in hospital."

The container after hitting the autorickshaw also hit the wall of the Air Force station before finally coming to a halt. A team from the station also helped in the rescue operation.

Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary told IANS that the autorickshaw was crushed under the container and the fire team had to use cutters to cut the steel of the three-wheeler and pull out the passengers.

"First, we pulled out four, then six and lastly three, in total 13 passengers were rescued by the fire team. All were in unconscious condition," he said.

IANS