Government’s policy now is ‘Act Fast for Northeast,’ says Modi

Shillong, December 18, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the government has gone beyond the "Look East" policy to "Act Fast for Northeast" and "Act First for Northeast".

The Prime Minister was speaking at a meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shillong to mark its golden jubilee celebration. The North Eastern Council was formally inaugurated in 1972.

Highlighting the success of peace initiatives in the region, he said many peace agreements have been signed and inter-state boundary agreements inked. There has been a marked reduction in instances of extremism, he said.

Hailing the contribution of NEC in the development of the North East region, Modi said the golden jubilee celebration coincides with the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said he often refers to the eight states of the region as "Asht Lakshmi". The government should work on the eight foundation pillars for its development, namely, Peace, Power, Tourism, 5G connectivity, Culture, Natural farming, Sports and Potential.

“The Northeast is our gateway to South-East Asia and can become a centre for the development of the entire region. To realise the potential of the region, work is going on the projects like India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway and the Agartala-Akhaura rail project.

Discussing India's commitment towards net zero, he said the Northeast can become a powerhouse of hydropower. This will make the states of the region a power surplus, help in the expansion of industries and generate a large number of jobs.

On the tourism potential of the region, he said both culture and nature of the region are attracting tourists from across the world. Tourism circuits are being identified and developed in the region.

He also discussed sending students from 100 universities to the Northeast, which will help bring people of different regions closer. These students can then become ambassadors of the region.

Talking about boosting connectivity in the region, Prime Minister said iconic bridge projects which were pending for several decades have now been completed. In the last eight years, the number of airports in the region has jumped from 9 to 16 and the number of flights has increased from about 900 before 2014 to around 1900.

Many North Eastern states have come onto the Railway map for the first time and efforts are being done to expand the waterways. The length of national highways has increased by 50% since 2014 in the region.

With the launch of the PM-DevINE scheme, the infrastructure projects in the Northeast have gained more momentum. The government is also improving digital connectivity in the Northeast by increasing the optical fibre network. Talking about the development of Aatmanirbhar 5G infrastructure, he said that 5G will help further development of the startup ecosystem and service sector in the region.

The government is committed to making the Northeast not only a centre of economic growth but also of cultural growth, he added.

Speaking about the agricultural potential of the region, he underlined the scope of natural farming, in which North East can play a leading role. Through Krishi Udan, farmers are able to send their products across the country and different parts of the world as well. He urged the North Eastern states to participate in the ongoing National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm. He also spoke about drones helping farmers to overcome geographical challenges and help their products reach the market.

Discussing the contribution of the region to the field of sports, he said the government is working towards providing support to sportspersons of the region through the development of India’s first sports university in the Northeast.

Also, more than 200 Khelo India Centres have been approved in the eight states in the region, and many athletes are getting benefits under the TOPS scheme.

Referring to India's G20 Presidency, he said the meetings would witness people from all over the world coming to the Northeast. This will be an apt opportunity to showcase the nature, culture and potential of the region.

