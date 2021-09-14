Goods train derails between Angul and Talcher Road in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, September 14, 2021

A goods train derailed on the Angul-Talcher Road single-line railway section in Odisha on Tuesday, railway officials said.

Due to the derailment, as many as 12 trains have been cancelled .

Ten wagons of the wheat-laden goods train derailed, but no one was hurt in the mishap, an official of East Coast Railway (ECoR) said.

In view of the derailment, train services on the Dhenkanal-Sambalpur rail section have been affected.

The ECoR has cancelled 12 trains, diverted eight and partially cancelled one other, said the official.

The Bhubaneswar-Rourkela intercity special train has been cancelled from Bhubaneswar and Puri-LTT special cancelled from Puri.

Meanwhile, the Rourkela-Puri special train, Bhubaneswar-Balangir intercity special, Hatia-Puri special, Puri-Durg special, Rourkela-Gunupur special were cancelled from both directions, the ECoR added.

The Rourkela-Bhubaneswar inter-city special train will run between Rourkela and Sambalpur but remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar.

IANS