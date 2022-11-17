Gadkari falls ill in Siliguri, condition stable now

Kolkata, November 17, 2022

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari fell ill on Thursday afternoon after an official function in West Bengal's Siliguri district, but is said to be stable now.

Gadkari complained of not feeling well as he came to down from the stage after laying the foundation stone of a proposed road connecting Siliguri with Sevak Cantonment.

He was first taken to a nearby cottage and three doctors were rushed from the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) via a green corridor. The doctors started the initial treatment at the cottage only after keeping him under saline support.

It is learnt that the Union Minister felt sick after his blood sugar level came down. Fluctuating blood pressure levels also added to the complication. Later he was taken to a local hotel for complete rest. His other programmes for the day have been cancelled.

BJP's Darjeeling MP, Raju Singh Bista informed media persons that the condition of the Union Minister is stable now and he needs rest. "There is nothing to be worried about," he said.

Dr. P. G. Bhutia, one of the attending doctors, also confirmed that, after tests like ECG, blood sugar and blood pressure, the Union Minister had been advised to be on rest for some time.

"His condition is stable now. His existing medicines will continue and we have not prescribed any new medicine," he said.

On being informed, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in the state Secretariat then, expressed concern over the development. She immediately called up the Commissioner of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi and asked him to ensure that Gadkari gets proper medical attention.

IANS