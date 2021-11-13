Gadchiroli: 10 Maoists killed in gun-battle with police
Gadchiroli: 10 Maoists killed in gun-battle with police

Nagpur, November 13, 2021

In a major development, at least 10 Maoists were killed during a fierce encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the deep forests near Dhanora in Gadchiroli district, official sources said here on Saturday.

The gun-battle, which started in the early hours of Saturday, was continuing till afternoon with at least 10 fatalities among the Maoists, in the Kolgut-Danat jungles, an official said.

As per initial reports received at the Gadchiroli district headquarters, the encounter was with a Dalam of the banned CPI(Maoist) and commandos of the crack C-60 unit of the Anti Naxal Operations.

There are no casualties among the security forces and a massive combing operation has also been undertaken to detect more bodies of the slain extremists.

