Front wheel of engine of Delhi-Goa Rajdhani Express derails near Ratnagiri, no one injured

Mumbai, June 26, 2021

The front wheel of the locomotive hauling the Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani Superfast Special, derailed while the train was passing through a tunnel in Ratnagiri early this morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4.15 a.m. as the train sped between Ukshi and Bhoke stations in the Karbude Tunnel on the Konkan Railway route.

The mishap occurred owing to a boulder crash in the tunnel, but there were no injuries to any passengers, most of whom were sleeping at that time.

A Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) official said that an accident relief van with re-railing equipment has started for the accident site to ensure early clearance of the blocked coastal rail route.

IANS