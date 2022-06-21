Four terrorists, including cop's killer, neutralised in J&K

Srinagar, June 21, 2022

Four local terrorists, including killer of Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad, were neutralised in two anti-terrorist operations in Pulwama and Sopore districts on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that, in Pulwama, acting on specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Tujjan village, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army, and CRPF personnel.

During the search operation, as the joint security force party approached the spot where the terrorists were suspected to be hiding, they came under indiscriminate fire and retaliated, leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," police said.

They have been identified as Abid Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Barpora, Pulwama and Majid Nazir Wani, resident of Banpora Ladoo, Pampore.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of group involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, the killed terrorist Majid Nazir Wani was also involved in the killing of SI Farooq Ahmad," police said.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Similarly in Sopore, police said, based on specific input generated by police regarding presence of terrorists in Tulibal area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, army, and the CRPF.

"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter," police said.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter."

They have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Chopan, resident of Tengwani, Shopian and Mohd Youns Gul, resident of Washbugh, Pulwama.

"As per police records, both the killed terrorists had joined the terror fold recently," police said.

Arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles and four magazines have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Inspector General Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the anti-terrorist operations in a professional manner without causing any collateral damage.

He also appreciated security personnel for tracking down and neutralising the terrorist involved in the recent killing of the police officer in Pulwama.

IANS