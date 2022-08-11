Four soldiers, two terrorists killed in J&K suicide attack

Jammu, August 11, 2022

Four Army soldiers and two terrorists were killed in a suicide attack by heavily armed terrorsts which was foiled by alert troops in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

A soldier who was injured while fighting the terrorists succumbed to his critical injuries in the hospital later.

With the death of the injured soldier, the toll in the foiled "Fidayeen" (suicide) attack rose to six.

Two terrorists and three soldiers were killed earlier during the attack.

A Defence statement said on Tuesday evening: "Rifleman Nishant Malik who was injured while bravely fighting and eliminating 2 terrorists in Pargal, Rajouri has succumbed to injuries.

"Indian Army condoles the loss of braveheart and stands in solidarity with his family," it added.

Malik was a resident of Adarsh Nagar village in Haryana's Hisar.

Defence sources told IANS, "Terrorists tried to cross the fence of the army camp at Pargal near Budh Kanadi in the Darhal area of Rajouri district early today morning."

"Sentry on guard duty challenged the intruders and an exchange of fire took place," they said.

Additional troops were deployed to search the area.

IANS