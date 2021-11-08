Four of Kerala family dead; 3 found with injuries, 1 hanging

Thiruvananthapuram, November 8, 2021

In a suspected case of murder, three of a family near Kottarakara, about 70 km from here, were found murdered with multiple injuries and the person alleged to have carried out the gory act was found hanging, according to authorities on Monday.

The victims were identified as Rajendra, who was found hanging, and his wife Anitha, their son Adithya and daughter Amritha

A police team soon arrived and cordoned off the house and a team of forensic experts also have started their work.

The shocked neighbours of Rajendran, who was an auto driver, have said they did not have any knowledge if there were any issues in the family.

IANS