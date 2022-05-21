Four more bodies recovered from debris of tunnel in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, May 21, 2022

Four more bodies were recovered by rescue teams on Saturday from the debris of the under-construction tunnel that collapsed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Jammu & Kashmir on May 19, taking the death toll to five so far.

District officials said four bodies of labourers were recovered on Saturday from the debris of the tunnel that collapsed in the Khoni Nallah area of Ramban district on Thursday.

Ten labourers were trapped inside the collapsed tunnel. One body was recovered on Friday while four more were recovered on Saturday.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is personally monitoring the rescue operation.

