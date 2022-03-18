Four migrant workers from Bengal die in cave-in at construction site in Kerala

Kochi, March 18, 2022

Four migrant workers from West Bengal were killed after a big chunk of earth caved in on them at a construction site near here on Friday afternoon.

A group of 10 workers were digging a pit to build the state-promoted electronics city when the incident happened.

District collector of Kochi, Jaffer Malik, who reached the spot, said a detailed probe on safety protocols being followed at the construction site would be conducted.

As soon as the incident occurred, a team of the Kerala Fire and Rescue swung into action and saved six people trapped under the debris. They were then rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical team at the hospital, four lives could not be saved.

The remaining two are presently admitted in the hospital and are out of danger.

Meanwhile, one more labourer has been reported missing and the rescue operation was continuing.

IANS