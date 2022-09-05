Four killed, seven injured as fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel

Lucknow, September 5, 2022

Four persons were killed and seven others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a hotel in the Hazratganj area of the city on Monday.

According to Joint Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia, the fire at the Levana Hotel has been extinguished.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said that the hotel had been sealed till further orders.

The fire teams searched the entire premises to ensure that no one was stuck inside, he added.

Of the 30 rooms in the hotel, 18 were occupied on Monday. A number of occupants managed to rush out before the fire engulfed the floors.

More than 20 persons were hospitalised.

The fire personnel had a tough time in getting inside the hotel and had to break open the glass panes to release the smoke.

Several guests complained of severe suffocation when the smoke filled the rooms.

Ambulances were called in and nearby hospitals put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which caused problems in the relief and rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to personally supervise the rescue operations and provide proper treatment to the victims.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the MP from Lucknow, also expressed concern over the incident.

The Chief Minister ordered a joint probe by the Divisional Commissioner and the Police Commissioner of Lucknow into the fire.

He said the injured would be given proper and free treatment.

Asked about the cause of the incident, a district official said: "It may be due to a short-circuit. The exact cause is being ascertained. The hotel owner told us that there is a banquet hall on the first floor where the fire began."

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory asking the officials concerned to check fire arrangements in hotels, restaurants, hospitals and other public places to check recurrence of such incidents.

IANS