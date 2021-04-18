Four killed as truck overturns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 18, 2021

Four people were killed and 15 others injured when a truck they were travelling in overturned at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Police said the accident occurred when the truck carrying workers of a brick kiln overturned after hitting a car near Narkuda village.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital, where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

The workers, hailing from Odisha and working at a brick kiln at Suntanpally, were heading to a market at Shamshabad to buy vegetables and other essentials. The truck was carrying more than 30 people.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the busy road. Police used a JCB to remove the truck and clear the road for traffic.

A case has been registered.

IANS