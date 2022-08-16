Four ITBP personnel killed in road accident in J&K

Srinagar, August 16, 2022

A bus carrying Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel fell onto a roadside river bed in Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, killing four troopers and injuring several others, officials said.

The bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two from the J&K Police was heading from Chandanwari to Pahalgam.

"The bus was carrying the ITBP personnel back after their Amarnath Yatra duties ended. A relief and rescue operation has been launched. More details are awaited," the officials added.

According to sources, the brakes of the bus had reportedly failed, leading to the accident.

IANS