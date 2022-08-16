Four dead, two injured as truck collides with Innova in Gurugram

Gurugram, August 16, 2022

At least four persons died and two others were injured village after a truck overturned and collided with a Toyota Innova car in Gurugram early Tuesday.

The mishap occurred near Sidhrawli village along the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH-48) around 1.40 am, police said.

According to the police, a woman and three men died on the spot in the mishap while two others are critically injured and have been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident occurred when six persons, including the driver, were returning in the Innova car from Udaipur to Noida after a trip.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary while the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment, police added.

The police said all the deceased were employed with a private company in Noida.

"We have informed the families of the deceased and the injured. Proceedings for registering an FIR is underway," said Inspector Ajay Malik, Station House Officer, Bilaspur police station.

IANS