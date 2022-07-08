Four dead, four injured in cloudburst at Amarnath shrine

Srinagar, July 8, 2022

Four pilgrims were killed and four others injured in a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday evening, officials said.

"Four Yatris killed, 4 injured in Amarnath cloudburst," an official source said.

The cloudburst occurred at around 5.30 p.m. near the Amarnath cave shrine. Two "langars" (community kitchens) and 25 yatri (pilgrim) tents were affected by the large amount of swirling water from the cloudburst.

Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot, some using helicopter services. The rescue operation is still going on and the authorities are trying to ascertain the exact casualties or damage caused by the cloudburst.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters that rescue operations by various agencies are underway, the situation is under control and the injured are being airlifted for treatment.

Officials said the cloudburst occurred at at around 5.30 p.m. and water surged above the sides of the cave after heavy rains at the upper reaches.

The yatra was flagged off on June 30 after remaining suspended for two years due to the pandemic.

IANS