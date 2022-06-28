Four dead as Pawan Hans helicopter, flying for ONGC, ditches in Arabian Sea

Mumbai, June 28, 2022

Four persons died when a Pawan Hans helicopter, flying for the Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, near an offshore rig, today.

Five others in the chopper survived and are undergoing treatment, ONGC said.

The helicopter, carrying nine persons on board, including two pilots, made the emergency landing around 11.45 am in the sea, one nautical mile away from ONGC's offshore rig Sagar Kiran in Bombay High, a press release from the public sector energy giant said.

"The Regional Contingency Plan (west) (RCP) was immediately activated; Indian Navy and Coast Guard were informed of the incident. ONGC vessels near the location were mobilized for search and rescue operation.

"With prompt action, one person was rescued by life boat launched from ONGC Rig Sagar Kiran and four persons were rescued by ONGC stand-by vessel Malviya-16. Despite inclement weather conditions, the rescue operations were carried out very swiftly.

"Navy also deputed its vessels and chopper while Coast Guard diverted its vessels and an aircraft.

"Four persons rescued by Navy chopper were brought to the base (in an unconscious state) and taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, they could not survive," the release said.

"ONGC deeply mourns this tragic loss of lives; ONGC is reaching out to the affected families and extending all possible support," the release said, adding that an enquiry had been instituted.

A press release from the Ministry of Defence said the helicopter had ditched into the sea while attempting an emergency landing on an oil platform.

It said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) (Mumbai), under the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), received a distress alert and it was promptly traced back to a Pawan Hans Helicopter employed for ONGC in Mumbai High.

"MRCC (Mumbai) immediately alerted all stakeholders for urgent Search and Rescue. Urgent requisition was also made to Indian Navy and accordingly Naval Seaking and ALH were launched promptly. In challenging weather conditions, ONGC ship OSV Malviya-16 located and rescued 4 survivors whereas 1 survivor was picked up by a life boat launched by ONGC rig Sagar Kiran. Similarly, Naval Seaking and ALH recovered 4 survivors in critical condition and they were ferried to Juhu airbase for further medical management. The Rescue Operation was completed within 2 hours with coordinated efforts of all stakeholders," it added.

