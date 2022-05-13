Four dead, 22 hurt after bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in J&K
Injured people being shifted to hospital after a bus caught fire on its way from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine base camp to Jammu in Katra on Friday, May 13, 2022.Jaipal Singh/IANS
Four dead, 22 hurt after bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in J&K

IANS

Jammu, May 13, 2022

Four persons were feared dead and 22 others injured after a bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, sources said.

"The bus was engulfed with flames after it caught fire at Nomain when it was ferrying pilgrims from Katra to Jammu," sources added.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu), said a team of forensic experts has been sent to ascertain the cause of fire.

IANS

