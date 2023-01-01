Four civilians dead in terror attack in J&K's Rajouri, 6 injured

Jammu, January 1, 2023

At least four civilians were killed and six others injured in a terror attack at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday evening, police said.

Police sources said the terrorists fired at three houses in Dangri village, around 8 km away from Rajouri town.

"Terrorists fired at civilians living in three houses in Dangri village, injuring 10 people.

"While doctors said three injured had been declared as brought dead, another succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital," a police official said.

"Senior police and military officers reached the village to supervise the cordon and search operation to nab the terrorists," a source said.

The injured are being airlifted to the Jammu Medical College Hospital for specialised treatment, an official said.

IANS