Four BJP workers killed in Tripura accident

IANS

Agartala, March 27, 2021

At least four BJP workers, including three women, were killed and eight others injured when a vehicle overturned in southern Tripura's Gomati district, police said on Saturday.

Police officials said that the three women and a man, accompanied by other workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were returning home in a Maxi truck when it suddenly lost control and overturned, killing the four at Chellagung late Friday.

The eight BJP workers, who suffered serious injuries, were admitted to a government hospital.

The deceased -- Urbashi Kanya Jamatia, 45; Mamata Rani Jamatia, 26; Rachana Devi Jamatia, 30 and Gahin Kumar Jamatia, 65 -- along with other BJP workers were returning to their Natun Bazar home after attending a public meeting organised in connection with the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state President Manik Saha, who addressed the election rally, have condoled the deaths.

