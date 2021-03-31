Former PM Deve Gowda, wife test positive for COVID-19

Bengaluru, March 31, 2021

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H D Deve Gowda and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and have gone into self-isolation.

"My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are self-isolating along with other family members," Deve Gowda, 87, said in a post on Twitter.

"I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic," he added.

IANS adds:

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said Deve Gowda and his wife had been admitted in a private hospital for treatment.

"Gowda and his wife have been admitted to Manipal Hospital in the city for treatment after they tested Covid positive," said Sudhakar in a Kannada tweet on Twitter.

