Five Rajasthan kids die in grain drum while playing hide & seek

Jaipur, March 22, 2021

Five children below eight years of age, including four siblings, lost their lives in Bikaner district of Rajasthan apparently in a freak accident on Sunday that occurred while they were playing hide and seek and hid inside an iron grain drum.

The lid of the drum apparently collapsed behind them, leaving the children cut off from oxygen supply, and they died of suffocation, confirmed police officials on Monday.

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon in Bikaner district's Himmatsar village.

All deceased were below eight years of age. As the mother came searching for her four kids after finding them nowhere in the house, she was shocked to see their bodies in a grain drum along with that of a fifth.

They were identified as Raveena, 7, Radha, 5, Tinku, 8, all three sisters along with their brother Sevaram, 4. The fifth kid was Megharam who was their neighbour's kid.

They entered the grain drum which was made of iron and was five feet deep and three feet wide. The lid was quite heavy so the children could not open it.

None of the family members was at home when the incident was reported.

A forensic team reached the spot and further investigations were underway, police said.

IANS