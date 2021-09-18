Five of family, including 9-month-old boy, found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 18, 2021

In a disturbing incident, five members of a family, including a nine-month-old boy, were found dead in a house in the Byadarahalli police limits in Bengaluru on Friday night.

The four adults were found hanging from the ceiling, while the 9-month-old child was found dead on the bed. A two-and-a-half year old girl was rescued from the house and has been shifted to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Bharathi (51), a resident of Tigalarapalya and wife of a journalist, her daughters Sinchana (34), Sindhoora (34), her son Madhusagar (25), along with the yet to be named baby boy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M. Patil said the incident came to light after the journalist, Hulagere Shankar, returned home after four days only to find that the door of the house was not opening. After he informed the police, the door of the house was broken down.

On entering the house, the police found the bodies in a decomposed state. The family members had allegedly committed suicide after closing all the windows and doors of the house.

Shankar was calling them for the past three days, but all his calls went unanswered.

"The police are searching for a suicide note or any other evidence from the house. We are also trying to find out how the neighbours did not come to know of the incident even after three-four days," Patil said.

It is suspected that some family dispute led to the tragic incident. However, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is on, the police said.

The Byadrahalli police investigating the case said that the post-mortem of bodies will be conducted on Saturday morning. Though it appears to be a case of suicide, it has to be confirmed in the post-mortem, they added.

Soumendu Mukharjee, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) said that the reason for the five deaths is yet to be ascertained.

"We have not found a death note from the house. Shankar, the man of the house is in a state of shock. He will be questioned as soon as he is fit," he said.

Meanwhile, Shankar has said that his daughters came home after fighting with their husbands.

Instead of resolving the issue and sending them back to their husbands, his wife Bharathi encouraged them to stay back.

"I worked hard to get my daughters Sinchana and Sindhoorani educated. Son Madhusagar was also an engineering graduate and worked in a private company. Sinchana had come back home after having a fight with her husband over an ear-piercing ceremony of their daughter. There were no issues regarding finances. They have taken the extreme decision on trivial issues," Shankar said.

Police said that neighbours have informed them that there was a fight between Shankar and his son Madhusgar. After the fight, Shankar had walked out of the house.

After the incident, the family had allegedly died by suicide on Sunday itself.

The bodies were found in a decomposed state and forensic experts and police officers have said that the deaths appeared to have occurred five days ago. However, this will also be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Bharathi, the elderly lady was found hanging to the ceiling in the hall and Sinchana and Sindhoorani's bodies were found in a room on the first floor along with the nine-month-old baby boy.

Madhusagar was found hanging in his room. All three children had separate rooms in the house.

IANS