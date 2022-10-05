Five men killed in accident involving five vehicles on Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai

Mumbai, October 5, 2022

In a shocking tragedy on Dassehra, five men were killed in a major road crash involving an ambulance and four cars on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link here early Wednesday morning, the BMC Disaster Cell said.

According to a preliminary probe, a speeding car crashed into the ambulance and three other vehicles which had halted there to take some victims of an earlier accident to hospital.

BMC officials said the accident occurred at around 2.15 am on the southern (Worli side) arm of the iconic bridge.

Eight others, including some toll-post staffers, were injured in the pile-up of the five vehicles.

The deceased have been identified as: Stenar Jagdish Kadam, 36, Somnath Barnale, 32, Rajendra Singhal, 40, Gajraj Singh, 42, and Satendra Singh, 35.

Among the injured is a 28-year-old woman Aliya Khan and all the victims have been admitted to various city hospitals, said the BMC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "pain" over the loss of lives in the accident. "Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

IANS